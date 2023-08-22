17,096 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ASML by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ASML by 11.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,079,000 after purchasing an additional 77,246 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $662.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.