Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

