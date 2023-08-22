Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BRO opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

