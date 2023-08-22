Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.