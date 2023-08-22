Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,382,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after buying an additional 814,081 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $633,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $633,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,133,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EA opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

