Pictet Asset Management SA Has $12.12 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

