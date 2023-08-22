Keybank National Association OH Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,733,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,482,000 after acquiring an additional 932,168 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 671,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 254,977 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

HR stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -269.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

