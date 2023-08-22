Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

KMI stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.