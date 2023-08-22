Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

