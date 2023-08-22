Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

