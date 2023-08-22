Swiss National Bank Has $27.45 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $27,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Zillow Group by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 132,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,939,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Zillow Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on Z. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $93,506.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $93,506.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 13,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $697,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,055,779.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,745 shares of company stock worth $3,312,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

