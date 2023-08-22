Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,141 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $109.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and sold 5,693,609 shares worth $106,685,330. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

