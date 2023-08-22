LPL Financial LLC Sells 84,177 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $31,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

