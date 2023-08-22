Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.