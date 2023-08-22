LPL Financial LLC Buys 99,605 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,605 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.77% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $31,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,589,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHO opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

