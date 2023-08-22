Swiss National Bank Sells 7,000 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of BILL worth $30,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 2,083.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BILL Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $107.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.75. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BILL
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.