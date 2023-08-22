iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 165,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,791,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 597.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,272.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 117,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

