ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $296.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

