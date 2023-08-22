The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $30,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.09, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,382 shares of company stock worth $10,215,052 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

