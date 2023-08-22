Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,803,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,332 shares of company stock valued at $32,563,763 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $184.67 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $190.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.83. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

