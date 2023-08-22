Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,398,470,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $136.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $137.61.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,441,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

