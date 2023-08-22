Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $31,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.6 %
BABA opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.