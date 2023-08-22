Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $31,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.6 %

BABA opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.