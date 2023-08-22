LPL Financial LLC Purchases 823,384 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,384 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.46% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $32,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,724,000 after buying an additional 4,370,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 191,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,024,000 after acquiring an additional 178,019 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,109,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,327,000 after purchasing an additional 94,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 387,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

