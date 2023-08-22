LPL Financial LLC Purchases 273,754 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,754 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $31,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3,146.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter.

BBIN stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

