LPL Financial LLC Acquires 135,144 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 538,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $32,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

