LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $33,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after acquiring an additional 247,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 863,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,404,000 after acquiring an additional 116,046 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $498.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $531.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $463,447.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,868,638.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

