LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,822 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $32,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,772,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,608 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $40.87.

