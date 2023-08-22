SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $34,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504,424 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 714,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 425,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 119,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 475,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 198,583 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

ULST stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $40.34.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

