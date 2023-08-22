Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.69 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Inari Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,006,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $365,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,644,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,006,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,102 shares of company stock worth $8,151,683. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

