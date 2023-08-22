Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $99.28. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.