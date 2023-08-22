Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,149,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 469,128 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,853,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,861,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,259,000 after purchasing an additional 91,214 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 42,742.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,648,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

