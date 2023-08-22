LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,182 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $29,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 608.3% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

BATS ARKG opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.