LPL Financial LLC Sells 33,572 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,572 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.27% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $30,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AOM opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

