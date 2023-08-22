LPL Financial LLC Has $30.40 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,452 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $30,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,980,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,421,000 after purchasing an additional 426,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after buying an additional 406,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,781,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,953,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

