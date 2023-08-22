Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $29,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter.

AVEM opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

