LPL Financial LLC Buys 51,778 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.10.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

