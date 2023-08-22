iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.51% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $29,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.94.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

