iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,118,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,367,000.

SCZ opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

