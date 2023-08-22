LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $30,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC stock opened at $180.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.98 and a 200-day moving average of $172.09. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ABC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABC

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.