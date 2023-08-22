Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.01% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $29,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.
BATS:SYLD opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21.
The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.
