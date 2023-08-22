LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,179 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICE opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

