Head-To-Head Survey: 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) & Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Free Report) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

1mage Software has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get 1mage Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 1mage Software and Arbe Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than 1mage Software.

7.0% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1mage Software and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics -2,126.01% -83.58% -69.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1mage Software and Arbe Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics $3.52 million 59.38 -$40.49 million ($0.81) -3.33

1mage Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arbe Robotics.

Summary

1mage Software beats Arbe Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1mage Software

(Get Free Report)

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for 1mage Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1mage Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.