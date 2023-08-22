LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $30,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,406,000. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 674,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,386 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

