Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

