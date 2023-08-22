Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 411,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 177,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Shares of ATVI opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

