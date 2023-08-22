Critical Comparison: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out -4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PotlatchDeltic pays out 153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ashford Hospitality Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.35 billion 0.07 -$139.82 million ($5.24) -0.52 PotlatchDeltic $1.33 billion 2.79 $333.90 million $1.17 39.74

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PotlatchDeltic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and PotlatchDeltic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 PotlatchDeltic 0 3 2 0 2.40

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 529.56%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -12.21% N/A -4.25% PotlatchDeltic 8.31% 3.78% 2.41%

Volatility & Risk

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.