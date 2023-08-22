BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) vs. iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) Head-To-Head Analysis

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

BigCommerce has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BigCommerce and iEntertainment Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.87 -$139.92 million ($1.41) -7.56 iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

iEntertainment Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BigCommerce.

This table compares BigCommerce and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -35.77% -163.40% -14.93% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BigCommerce and iEntertainment Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 7 4 0 2.36 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

BigCommerce currently has a consensus target price of $13.32, indicating a potential upside of 24.94%. Given BigCommerce’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iEntertainment Network beats BigCommerce on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

