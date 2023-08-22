Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. HSBC began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioNTech from $181.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.69.

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.56. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $188.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 47.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.