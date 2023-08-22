Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.93 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,845 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $1,432,239.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,216,264.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $215.18 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.85 and a twelve month high of $223.49. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day moving average is $173.15.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.