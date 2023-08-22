Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,340 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,577,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,438,000 after acquiring an additional 295,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,384,000 after acquiring an additional 133,890 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.